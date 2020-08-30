Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed plans for government development, enhance government services and increase customer satisfaction rates during a ministerial meeting on Sunday.
Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, on the ministry’s plans and future mechanism to be applied, that would simplify procedures and ease public access to best government services.
The Ministry of State for Government Development and the Future was introduced as part the Cabinet reshuffle approved by Sheikh Mohammed in July as part of preparations for the next 50 years.
The ministry’s new plan aims on adding more value services to customers, and to deliver it by using all of the ministry’s resources.
“We reviewed with Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Sector Development and the Future, her plan for the next period… Our priority is to increase customer satisfaction rates, streamline government structures, simplify procedures and ease everyone’s access to the best services. Government is an authority to serve people, and its success benchmark is its ability to meet people’s demands,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, was present during the meeting.
“The dossier of government development and preparation for the future is given a great attention and tops the government’s list of priorities for the next phase,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The Vice- President highlighted that increasing the efficiency of government performance, strengthening preparedness and turning challenges into opportunities represent a UAE’s firmly established approach.
“The UAE has become a regional and international model in government development. It is ranked among the world’s top 10 most trusted government, and is also among top 10 nations in smart services index and preparedness for the future,” he added.