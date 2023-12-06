Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation held discussions on Wednesday on the multifaceted ties between the UAE and Russia.

The two sides also explored prospects to enhance relations within the context of the bilateral strategic partnership. Additionally, their dialogue covered various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed welcomed the Russian President to the UAE and commended his significant contributions to the growth of UAE-Russia relations at various levels.

President Putin extended his congratulations to His Highness on the 52nd Union Day, expressing his wishes for continued progress and prosperity in the UAE, Wam reported on Wednesday

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, who is on a state visit to the UAE. Image Credit: WAM

Emphasis on Gaza ceasefire

The two sides also exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, with a focus on developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They emphasised the need for international action to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and ensure the safe, unimpeded, and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid. In this context, both sides underscored the importance of working towards a clear horizon for a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution.

Ukraine crisis

The meeting also addressed recent developments in the Ukraine crisis. His Highness emphasised that the UAE is committed to resolving conflicts worldwide through diplomacy and dialogue. This commitment is in line with the UAE’s established policy of promoting peace, cooperation, and stability regionally and globally to enhance international peace and security.

The meeting touched upon the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) held at Expo City Dubai. The Russian President expressed his hopes for the conference to yield outcomes that contribute to finding constructive solutions to climate challenges and enhancing international climate action for the benefit of all of humanity.

Global stability

His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s commitment to building bridges of cooperation with various countries in efforts to support initiatives that promote global stability and prosperity for all.

The Russian President commended the role of the UAE on the international stage, particularly through its membership on the UN Security Council, as well as its efforts in contributing to fostering global stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and a number of other top officials.

The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Russian President, which included several ministers and senior officials.

Official visit

Earlier on Wednesday, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed received the Russian President upon his arrival on official visit to Abu Dhabi. Official reception ceremonies were held Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.