Doha: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Doha, leading the UAE delegation to the 44th session of Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), set to be held today (Tuesday) in Qatar.
Upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, received Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation. During a brief meeting in the VIP Hall, both leaders engaged in a cordial exchange of discussions.
The official UAE delegation accompanying President Sheikh Mohamed includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.