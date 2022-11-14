Bali: The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday attended the announcement of a number of agreements and memorandum of understanding between their countries at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre.
The agreements include a partnership MoU on climate action in preparation for COP28, which will be held in Abu Dhabi next year.
Another MoU on cooperation in the environment and climate change, and a third one the development of infrastructure, and a memo on artificial intelligence were also announced between the two countries.
They also included an MoU in the area of cybersecurity, an agreement on the mutual recognition of economic accreditations, as well as a grant agreement on financing a tuberculosis control programme in Indonesia.
The agreements included an MoU between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Kilang Pertamina Internasional on cooperating in the petrochemical sector; an MoU between Borouge and Chandra Asri Petrochemical on the circular economy and the development of new applications; a joint development agreement between Inalum and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); and an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Pertamina Power Indonesia on developing a solar power plant in the Rokan Block.
They also included an MoU between Masdar, the Indonesian Investment Authority and Pertamina Power Indonesia on renewable energy and storage; a collaboration agreement on healthcare performance analytics between ASAREN Indonesia and G42 in the area of AI; and an MoU on national genome initiatives between ASAREN Indonesia and G42 Healthcare.
The Business 20 (B20) forum takes place around the G20 Summit and is tasked with formulating policy recommendations that are then delivered to the G20 Presidency.
His Highness and the attendees discussed the strong bilateral relations that exist between the UAE and Indonesia, and the various incentives for attracting further investment and facilitating collaboration.