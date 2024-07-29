The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Alberto van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE will continue its steadfast approach in building developmental partnerships around the world to serve mutual interests and provide opportunities for future generations. This stems from the UAE’s firm belief in the importance of enhancing cooperation among nations to ensure a better future for all, characterised by peace, stability, and prosperity.

He stated that the UAE is keen to expand its network of trade and investment partners worldwide through its CEPA programme, which aims to stimulate long-term economic diversification and sustainable growth.

Mutual growth

He noted that the CEPA between the UAE and Chile supports mutual economic growth by providing opportunities for business communities and the private sector to expand on both sides. Additionally, it establishes a vital trade and investment corridor with South America, which holds promising economic potential.

President Boric Font welcomed the signing of the CEPA between the UAE and Chile, describing it as a major milestone in their bilateral relations. He noted that the agreement would boost trade prospects and diversify investment sources, including in the sustainability field.

Boric also highlighted that since their establishment in 1978, relations between the UAE and Chile have exemplified the importance of international cooperation.

Non-oil trade volume between the UAE and Chile reached $306 million in 2023. Both countries aim to triple this figure by the end of 2030, expanding cooperation across priority sectors.

The CEPA between the UAE and Chile is the second of its kind that the UAE has signed with a South American country following a similar agreement with Colombia last April. Launched in September 2021, the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement programme is a vital component of the nation’s growth and diversification strategy.

Non-oil trade

Foreign trade remains a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic growth plans, with non-oil trade reaching a record high of $701 billion in 2023, marking a 12.6 per cent increase from 2022 and 34.7 per cent growth compared to 2021.

During the visit, the UAE and Chile Presidents also oversaw the announcement of several memoranda of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries. These agreements cover a range of areas, including food security and agrifood investment; cooperation in investment, information technology, and peaceful space research and activities; and a declaration of intent in the field of mining.

Earlier, an official reception ceremony was held for the visiting Chile President at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Upon the arrival of President Boric’s motorcade, Sheikh Mohamed escorted him to the podium of honour where the national anthems of the UAE and the Republic of Chile were played. A group of honour guards lined up to greet the Chilean President and a 21-gun salute was fired in his honour.

