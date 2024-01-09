Baku: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on Tuesday discussed cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to enhance ties in key fields that serve the mutual interests of both nations and their aspirations for progress, development, and sustainable prosperity.

At the start of their meeting held a the Presidential Palace in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev extended a warm welcome to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his delegation, highlighting the visit’s importance in strengthening bilateral ties. The two leaders also exchanged New Year greetings and conveyed their hopes for a year of prosperity and success for both countries and their peoples.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, welcomes UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: Wam

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and President Ilham Aliyev reviewed strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, especially in vital fields such as economic, developmental, renewable energy, environmental, cultural, educational, and other areas that enhance sustainable development in both countries.

Furthermore, both sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Climate change

The meeting also addressed the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) hosted by Azerbaijan this year. In this context, His Highness expressed his best wishes for Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of this global event and further progress based on the UAE Consensus announced at COP28 last year.

The UAE Consensus aims to accelerate practical and tangible global climate action and address climate challenges, thereby enhancing sustainable economic and social development for all peoples worldwide.

His Highness the UAE President expressed his pleasure in visiting Azerbaijan and meeting President Aliyev in efforts to continue working together in reinforcing bilateral relations. His Highness affirmed that these ties are rapidly evolving in various fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (center L), bids farewell to Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan (center R), after an official reception at Zagulba Presidential Residence. in Baku Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

Strengthening relations

Furthermore, His Highness stated that the UAE is keen to strengthen its relations with Azerbaijan, especially in vital areas that support development and prosperity in both countries, including economic, investment, renewable energy, and food security cooperation, among other areas.

His Highness highlighted that non-oil trade volume between the two countries has multiplied in recent years, reflecting significant progress towards bolstering relations in the coming period as a result of collaboration and a shared commitment to strengthening the UAE-Azerbaijan partnership.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE places great importance on stability, peace, and development in the Caucasus region and is committed to enhancing cooperation and partnership with all its countries, particularly Azerbaijan, for the benefit of the region’s peoples.

Positive development

His Highness reiterated his welcoming of the positive developments and recent peacebuilding steps achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia, affirming the UAE’s approach in supporting peace, stability, and development for all regionally and globally. His Highness also underscored his firm belief in the need to build bridges of cooperation and dialogue while resolving disputes peacefully.

President of Azerbaijan conveyed his appreciation for His Highness the President’s support for relations between the two countries, noting significant progress in their development in recent years. This growth, particularly in areas such as renewable energy, trade, and investment, reflects the deepening cooperation between the two nations.

He also commended the strategic developmental projects undertaken by the UAE in Azerbaijan. Among these, he highlighted the Garadagh Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant launched by Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company).

Power plant

Noting that Garadagh Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant is the region’s largest operational facility of its kind and Azerbaijan’s first independent solar energy project with foreign investment, he underscored the significance of these collaborative ventures in driving sustainable development and prosperity in Azerbaijan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to collaborate in developing bilateral relations and broadening their scope beyond economic, investment, and developmental cooperation to serve their mutual interests.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ilham Aliyev oversaw the exchange of memoranda of understanding and a letter of intent between the two countries. These agreements aim to expand cooperation in various sectors, supporting the two countries’ vision for sustainable development and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (L face not shown) and lham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan (not shown), witness a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony, during an official reception at Zagulba Presidential Residence. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

The MoUs

Strategic partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan

Cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan

Collaboration between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy

Letter of intent between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

Investment cooperation in power transmission projects

Strategic collaboration for green energy export

Road map for implementation of a 1GW renewable energy project

Strategic cooperation agreement between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to deepen collaboration to advance a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of energy that supports a just, orderly and equitable global energy transition