Kathmandu: Abdulla Al Shamsi presented his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to Nepal to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal, at the presidential palace in the capital, Kathmandu.
During the meeting, Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as their wishes to President Bhandari and the people of Nepal for further development and prosperity.
In turn, President Bhandari conveyed her greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and expressed her wishes for the people of the UAE to achieve further growth and prosperity.
President Bhandari wished Al Shamsi success in his efforts to enhance ties between the two countries while highlighting her country's readiness to support him in his duties.
For his part, Al Shamsi expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Nepal and underscored his keenness to continue developing bilateral relations in key fields to strengthen friendship between the two countries.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and peoples.