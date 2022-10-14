Dhaka: Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi presented his credentials to Mohammad Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, as the UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Dhaka.
During the meeting, Al Hamoudi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes to Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh for further development and prosperity. In turn, Abdul Hamid conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and expressed his wishes for the people of the UAE to achieve further growth and prosperity.
President Abdul Hamid wished Al Hamoudi success in his efforts to enhance ties between the two countries while highlighting his country’s readiness to support him in his duties.
For his part, Al Hamoudi expressed his pride at representing the UAE in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and his keenness to continue developing bilateral relations in key fields to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and peoples. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations to achieve the aspirations of the two countries.