Ajman: Four members of Ajman Police’s Special Task Force have been honoured by Ajman Police for saving an Arab expatriate from drowning off Ajman Beach. The policemen were honoured for their sense of responsibility and prompt action that helped save a life.
The recognition for the policemen is in keeping with the policy of honouring members of the force for distinguished service and in appreciation of their responsibility towards community issues. This is also in pursuit of the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goals to enhance security and safety.
Brigadier General Mohammad Shaiban Suwaidan, Director of the Human Resources Department at Ajman Police, in the presence of Major Mohammad Hussain Al Shamsi, Head of the Special Tasks Department, honoured First Policeman Ahmad Mohammad Al Ghafli from the Special Task Force, in appreciation of his heroic role in rescuing and reviving a person of Arab nationality who was about to drown in the Ajman Sea in the Rumaila area of Ajman. First Assistant Ahmad Abdullah Al Amiri, Sergeant Ali Mohammad Al Madhani and Corporal Abdul Rahman Al-Balushi from the Special Task Force were also honoured.
A man on the beach had approached the police patrol as it was passing by, asking for help to rescue a person who was lying in an unconscious state in Ajman Corniche and was about to drown. The man was later transferred to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital for treatment.