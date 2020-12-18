Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have explored ways of expanding cooperation between the two countries.
This came as the UAE’s top diplomat welcomed Qureshi and discussed the latest developments in the region and an array of regional and international issues of interest.
The two minsters also reviewed accelerating cooperation as part of the global fight against COVID-19.
Sheikh Abdullah re-affirmed the privileged relations between the two nations, and underlined the UAE’s keenness to advance channels of coordination and cooperation with Pakistan.
Attending the meeting was Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.