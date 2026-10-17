Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Dinas Health Clinic in the Philippines

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International, said the charitable projects in Mindanao extend the organisation’s humanitarian efforts and reflect the vision of the UAE’s leadership and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to help those in need in impoverished communities and improve their living conditions.