Dubai: Speeding on Dubai roads led to 20 accidents, involving four deaths and 10 injuries, between January and November this year, police said on Tuesday.
The numbers were announced during the launch of an annual Dubai Police ‘Speed Kills’ campaign, which raises awareness about the dangers of speeding,
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the campaign will be on for 30 days and this year’s slogan is ‘Don’t let speeding turn you into a killer’.
“This year’s campaign is different from previous years due to COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign will include virtual lectures in collaboration with government and private entities to raise awareness among drivers,” Brig Al Mazroui said.
Dubai Police will post awareness messages through social media, emails and at kiosks used to pay traffic fines, as well as intensify patrols on highways.
“In 2020, four people died and 10 others were injured in 20 accidents due to speeding compare to seven deaths and 20 injuries in 26 accidents last year. Drivers should adhere to speed limits and follow traffic instructions,” Brig Al Mazroui added.
The campaign was first launched in 2010.