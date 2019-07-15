RTA launches trials of ‘Smart Track System’ for testing drivers. Image Credit: Courtesy: RTA

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is all set to roll out a revolutionary Smart Track system for people looking to apply for driving licences in Dubai.

Billed as the world’s first automated practical road testing procedure, the system employs a slew of latest technologies including Artificial Intelligence to improve operational efficiency and road safety.

“The Smart Track system heralds the deployment of smart and integrated solutions on all driver-testing vehicles in Dubai. A part of driver-testing automation process, it provides an integrated link with an array of smart solutions such as advanced telematics, smart video recording systems, smart sensors and other sophisticated smart technologies,” Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, said following Monday’s successful trial of the system at one of RTA’s drivers testing centres.

Sultan Al Akraf, director of Drivers Licensing, was among several RTA officials present on the occasion.

RTA said the Smart Track system highlights their efforts in support of the government drive to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

How it works Image Credit: Gulf News

The system uses fourth industrial revolution technologies such as smart sensors and deferential Geographic Positioning System.

Al Ali said the use of advanced technologies such as facial recognition, is not restricted to examinees, but also includes examiners. This, he said, will ensure transparency and eliminate chances of mistaken identity.

“About 250 light and heavy vehicles, as well as light and heavy buses, have been fitted with the system that is compatible with 5G Networks,” he explained.

“The ‘Smart Track’ system is capable of interacting with smart yard and the centralised training systems. Using Artificial Intelligence, it can transmit data to a driver for analysing behaviour. Accordingly, customised and specific retraining programmes can be developed and tailored to trainees who could not pass their driver licence tests, which in turn will bring about a remarkable improvement in the quality of drivers testing processes,” said Al Ali.

The system aims to develop a smart app for road testing and link it with telematics solution to improve operational efficiency. It also aims for improving traffic safety by polishing driving skills and establishing a platform for direct follow-up of testing processes and intervening in case of potential risks.

It also enhances the transparency and accuracy of data supplied to clients thanks to a 3D Panoramic Video Recording System of testing processes available to clients. It will also help in addressing grievances and complaints.