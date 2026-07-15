Sheikha Bodour receives Italy's Officer Merit Rank for UAE cultural ties

Sheikha Bodour's longstanding engagement with Italy reflects a sustained commitment to strengthening cultural ties through books, publishing and education. From her participation in the Bologna Children's Book Fair, one of the world's leading platforms for children's publishing, to Kalimat Foundation's Pledge a Library initiative, which has provided Arabic and bilingual Arabic-Italian books to libraries and schools supporting Arab immigrant and refugee children, her efforts have created meaningful opportunities for cultural exchange. Bringing together Emirati and Italian authors, publishers and young readers through storytelling and reading initiatives, these collaborations embody the shared belief of both nations in the power of books, heritage and education to foster mutual understanding.