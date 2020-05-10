Aerial view of Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launched remote guided cultural tours at the mosque in line with precautionary measures taken in the UAE to protect the society, following the spread of the coronavirus.

The leading global cultural destination annually receives over 6 million worshippers and visitors of various cultures from all across the globe. All government and private institutions have been asked to apply for an exclusive remote cultural tour by registering via the Center's website.