Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Shees Rest Area in Sharjah and handed over the title deed of its commercial stores to citizens of Shees and Al Nahwa.
He stressed that decent living and a sense of pride for citizens are the main goals of the emirate’s projects. He was speaking at the opening of the Shees Rest House located after the Rogue Tunnel on the Khor Fakkan-Sharjah Road.
Sheikh Sultan congratulated the new shopowners, pointing out that the project will continue on the opposite side of the rest house. He said, “We say this to the people who were not lucky and did not get a share of this project that will be distributed now. We are working on the other side on a project similar to this. The shops will be yours, God willing, and you are all one family.”
He referred to work on similar projects for the city of Khor Fakkan, represented by multistorey buildings. “Just as we distributed buildings in the city of Kalba, Khor Fakkan will have similar projects and they will be distributed to the needy and deserving families who may have social problems. We will protect them, so that they can live a decent life.”
At the end of his speech, he called on all people and citizens to adhere to religion, faith and principles, and to protect society from harmful elements.