Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a decree establishing an autonomous local statutory authority in the emirate, called the ‘General Command of Sharjah Police’.
As per the law, Sharjah Police employees hired on the federal basis of the Ministry of Interior and determined by the Sharjah Executive Council will be transferred to the newly constituted General Command of Sharjah Police.
Sharjah Police’s all assets, contracts, rights, obligations, accounts and technical systems, as well as all its works, tasks, documents and properties located in the Ministry of Interior will be transferred to the General Command of Sharjah Police.
A joint committee of the Sharjah Government and the Ministry of Interior will oversee the transition process. The committee will submit its reports and recommendations to the Sharjah Executive Council as soon as it convened.
The decree was anounced visa direct line pgoramme on Sharjah Tv and the Sharjah Radio.