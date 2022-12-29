Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today announced that a total of 1,000 retired Emiratis will be getting additional monthly grants starting from January 2, 2023.
The decision covers citizens of Sharjah who retired from local, federal or other entities in other emirates. The announcement was made during His Highness’ participation in the direct line programme on Sharjah Radio.
3,500 more to benefit
Dr Sheikh Sultan said that there are 3,500 others left, who we will also be supported and retroactively benefit from the scheme in the near future. The decision will go into effect on January 2.
Sharjah Ruler’s gesture aims to ensure the provision of a decent lives for retired Emiratis and support the family stability.
Pension
Earlier last year, Dr Sheikh Sultan raised the pensions of 5,476 low-income retirees to Dh17,500. “The total number of retirees who are not of the local staff in Sharjah reached 9,866 retirees, including groups whose monthly income is less than Dhs17,500, so we must raise it to Dhs17,500,” Sheikh Sultan said.