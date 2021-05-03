Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) touched the lives of 83 million people across 82 countries, with Dh1.2 billion worth of humanitarian and social projects and initiatives in 2020.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to review the MBRGI annual report 2020.
Sheikh Mohammed thanked the MBRGI’s work team and volunteers, whose efforts led to a resounding success in 2020 despite the difficulty faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today, I chaired the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI … Our work in the previous year: 200 relief, education and health projects benefiting 70 million people in 108 countries… with 124, 000 volunteers. The humanitarian journey will continue. Thank you, my humanitarian team,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
He added: “Despite the difficulty in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MBRGI’s humanitarian aid touched Dh1.2 billion, with 83 billion people in 82 countries worldwide.”
Sheikh Mohammed said: “Every year, our faith in humanitarian work increases, our projects are getting bigger. And the number of partners and volunteers is increasing. And the number of beneficiaries increases. From Al Dhiyafa Palace, which witnessed the meetings marking the founding of our country, we say: Dubai and the UAE will remain a human beacon for all human beings as the nation’s founders wanted.”