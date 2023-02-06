Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a new series of performance agreements for ministers and government officials on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting held in Abu Dhabi today.
The ceremony saw the signing of 22 performance agreements that commit government teams to ensure the timely development of 80 transformational projects over the next six months. The agreements, which include 16 for ministers, form part of the leadership’s directives to provide clearly defined objectives for government teams to deliver major transformational projects. The agreements also support the leadership’s vision to further raise economic growth, enhance competitiveness and consolidate the UAE’s status as a model for global excellence.
The signing ceremony was attended by His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.
“Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is working to usher in a new phase of accelerated economic progress, driven by the efforts of talented Emiratis. Government teams are working together to implement major transformational projects designed to achieve the growth objectives of the government and ‘The Principles of the 50’,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“Over the next six months, government teams will deliver 80 transformational projects to further consolidate our nation’s global leadership and competitiveness and serve the needs of our people. I will personally follow up on the progress of these projects, which will be a true test of government performance and efficiency,” His Highness said.
First phase
The 80 transformation projects for which performance agreements were signed are part of the first phase of major transformational projects that includes 155 projects across different sectors. The projects will be implemented by teams comprising of a total of 800 employees from 39 federal entities covering various areas including the economy, society, education, sustainability, infrastructure, digitalization, safety and security, science, information technology, governance, healthcare, justice and law.
In addition, 20 ministries, government entities and national academic establishments also signed performance agreements.
Previously, in July 2022, Sheikh Mohammed witnessed the signing of eight performance agreements by eight government entities to develop 36 transformational projects.