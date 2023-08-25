Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that wisdom defines age, both for individuals and nations.
In the latest in a series of a summer messages, many starting with 'life has taught me' Sheikh Mohammed delved into the depth of individual and national identity.
He said that great nations aren't just built on robust institutions but are founded on values, ethics, and principles embodied by their people.
"Life has taught me to gauge a person's age not by the years they've lived, but by the wisdom of their thoughts and depth of their awareness. Similarly, the age of nations shouldn't be judged by their years of independence, but by the milestones recorded in history," Dubai Ruler tweeted.
The #LifeTaughtMe lessons are recurring theme that Sheikh Mohammed shares during the summer months.
This series encapsulates the life lessons and profound reflections he has gathered over the years. With each post, Sheikh Mohammed offers a glimpse into his worldview, sharing wisdom that not only resonates with the people of the UAE but also with a global audience.