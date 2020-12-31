Dubai: Reminiscencing on the year that is coming to a close, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, talked about the lessons that we have learnt during the year.
“2020 has been a year of challenges and achievements. It is a year during which the real values of our country have surfaced…a year in which we proved that we are stronger in our unity and tolerance and by our giving…a year that brought together our families and united our hearts. It brought all our work teams together in countering the big challenge. It is a year during which the UAE has proven a resounding success in handling the crisis perfectly,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted on Thursday.
“2020 has taught us a lot ... We have learnt that strength lies in unity ... happiness lies in family ... excellence lies in giving … health comes before politics and economy ... trusting youth help us travel to the galaxy and split the atom ... This year also taught us that the UAE is above all else and the idea of the union is stronger than everything and everyone,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.