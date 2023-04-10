Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid rich tributes to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day on Monday.
He recalled the noble merits and humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed who instilled the values of giving and philanthropy in the UAE people.
“He left our world in his body, but his legacy lives on. Every day, we recall his good qualities. May Allah bestow his mercy on the man who instilled in his people the values of giving and built our country on the foundations of mercy and benevolence. Rest in paradise, Zayed Al Khair,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.