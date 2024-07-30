Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday met with His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of Chile, at Al Shindagha Majlis.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance relations between the UAE and Chile, especially in the areas of trade, investment and economy, to serve the sustainable development goals of both nations and the interests of their people.

Welcoming the President of Chile and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Mohammed expressed the UAE's commitment to exploring deeper cooperation in various fields to fulfil the future aspirations of both countries. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation among world governments to ensure the wellbeing and prosperity of all people.

'A promising phase in bilateral relations'

Sheikh Mohammed said the visit of the President of Chile to the UAE, along with the signing of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), marks the beginning of a new promising phase in bilateral relations.

Sheikh Mohammed added that this advancement in relations will boost trade and investment flows and enable both countries to capitalise on investment and commercial opportunities, given their strategic locations as gateways to neighbouring regional markets.

The meeting, held in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, addressed a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, with a focus on shared goals regarding key global challenges such as climate action and sustainability. It also touched on the importance of strengthening multilateral efforts to enhance stability, cooperation, and development worldwide.

The meeting was also attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State For International Cooperation; Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile.

Seeking enhanced economic collaboration

President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font commended the significant progress the UAE has achieved across various sectors. He expressed his admiration for the UAE's efforts to promote cooperation among nations and conveyed Chile's eagerness to enhance its relations with the UAE across diverse areas.

Boric Font also expressed his hope for stronger collaboration between the UAE and Chile to boost economic cooperation and increase trade and investment.

Also present during the meeting were Alberto van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile; Nicolás Grau, Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism of Chile; and Jessica Lopez Saffie, Minister of Public Works of Chile; Aisén Etcheverry, Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation of Chile, and Patricio Diaz Broughton, Ambassador of Chile to the UAE.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978, the UAE and Chile have steadily strengthened their ties in various political, economic and cultural fields. Chile opened a trade office in Dubai in 2006 and inaugurated its embassy in Abu Dhabi in April 2009. The UAE established its embassy in Santiago in June 2011.