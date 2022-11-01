Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday arrived in Algiers to attend the 31st Arab Summit.
"Today, I participated in the Arab Summit meetings in Algeria, the country of one and a half million martyrs, and the brave and proud people. Our stances over the past 50 years have been steady in support of Arab issues and will remain so. Strengthening our joint Arab action will remain a major goal in our foreign policy," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
Sheikh Mohammed was received upon his arrival by Algerian Prime Minister Ayman bin Abdul Rahman at an official reception held at the Houari Boumediene International Airport.
The Vice-President is heading the UAE delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.
The delegation also includes Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Yousef Saif Khamis Sebaa Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria, and Mariam Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE in the Arab League.