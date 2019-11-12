October 12th is the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the metal producer in UAE

It’s a big day for the aluminum industry in the UAE; October 12 marks the anniversary of the country began to produce the metal. In fact, today marks the 40th such year. “We’ve taken the UAE from no aluminium production in 1979, to the fifth largest aluminium producing country in the world,” wrote Emirates Global Aluminium on Twitter.

The world’s largest premium aluminium producer on the occasion also released a video, where young people talk about the evolution of the company, on social media.

The biggest complement to the industry came when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, acknowledged the role played by Dubai Aluminium. He tweeted: “40 years ago, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum established Dubai Aluminium. Today, the company creates 60,000 jobs and contributes Dh20 billion to our economy annually.”