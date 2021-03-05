Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today released a video on his Instagram account in which he has shared experiences from his life and his leadership.
In the video that runs for little under a minute, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen delivering a message, wherein he says: “I tell my team that in the race to our excellence, there is no finishing line and this statement is becoming more true every day.”
The video was shared by Dubai Media Office in a tweet.
He further says in the video: “We all have dreams, but only a leader can change his dreams into a reality.”
“We all take risks in life, but do you know what is the biggest risk — not taking risk at all,” Sheikh Mohammed added.