Leaders witness the signing of several cooperation agreements between the two countries

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday received Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and President Tshisekedi witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening ties between the UAE and DRC.

Welcoming President Tshisekedi and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed the hope that the meeting at Expo 2020 will pave the way for a new phase of wider constructive cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation, especially in the commercial, tourism, education, health, infrastructure and investment fields. The discussions also touched on opportunities to enhance Emirati-African cooperation through stronger ties between the UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo. President Tshisekedi is currently the Chairman of the African Union.

The two sides exchanged views on how they can promote private sector cooperation in enhancing investment and trade flows, which grew 94% between 2017 and 2020; and share knowledge and experiences in various sustainable development fields. The meeting explored ways to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and accelerate recovery in the African continent.

President Felix Tshisekedi expressed his sincere appreciation for the assistance extended by the UAE to the Democratic Republic of Congo in various fields and hoped that bilateral cooperation will grow in strength.

Other officials who attended the meeting included Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Hazaa Mohammed Falah Al-Qahtani, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Sheikh Mohammed and President Félix Tshisekedi presided over the signing of a number of agreements. These included an MoU on the establishment of a joint committee to promote cooperation and an agreement to facilitate mutual administrative assistance on customs-related matters. The agreements were signed by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, and Christophe Lutundula Apala, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC.

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Christophe Lutundula Apala also signed agreements to avoid double taxation, prevent tax evasion and protect each other’s investments. Furthermore, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Olivier Mwenze Makaleng, DRC’s Minister of Water Resources and Electricity signed an MoU for cooperation in the field of renewable energy and sustainable development.

Another MoU was signed between Emaar Properties and DRC’s Ministry of Urban Affairs and Housing and Ministry of Land Affairs. Jamal bin Theniyah, Chairman of Emaar Properties signed the MoU along with Pius Muabilu Mbayu Mukala, DRC’s State Minister of Urban Affairs and Housing and Aimé Sakombi Molendo, DRC’s Minister of Land.