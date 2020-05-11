Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai holds a virtual session on the plan after coronavirus Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the opening session of the remote government meeting entitled “Preparations for the post-coronavirus, COVID-19, period’, on Monday.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed all the participants and praised their efforts to develop government work and services to respond to the aftermath of COVID-19.

The meeting, which will continue for three days, was attended by the ministers, undersecretaries, secretary general of the Executive Councils, officials from over 100 federal and local entities in addition to international experts, strategists and researchers.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the patriotic and humanitarian stands of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19.

The Vice President said the stands of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed reflect the UAE’s culture and its support for friends and enemies during crises and hard times.

Addressing the participants, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, we have the federal government team and local governments’ teams. And I will call you the UAE Team. Our purpose is to draft the UAE plan for post COVID-19. A plan that will ensure our fast recovery and will put us back on the track.”

“Our target today is not only protecting the health of people but also protect our economy and our lifestyle. Today we will work hard to protect our achievements.”

Sheikh Mohammed lauded the efforts of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Addressing the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, he said: “This disaster showed us your reality, a true friend and a great leader. Your stands and support inspired all of us and showed everyone that the UAE stands by the enemy and the friend during hard times.

Also in attendance were, Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as we;; as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Court and Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.