Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday arrived in Jeddah to attend the 18th Consultative Meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The Vice-President is leading the UAE delegation to the meeting, which will commence today.
Sheikh Mohammed and his accompanying delegation will also attend the first Gulf-Central Asia Summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia.
“Thank God we arrived in Jeddah to attend the consultative summit of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s countries and the Gulf summit with the Central Asian countries. Two summits hosted by the Red Sea, patronised by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and supported by the brotherly Saudi people with all care and attention,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“We are optimistic about these summits. And we support everything that would establish brotherhood and promote stability and prosperity and building bridges of cooperation and peace,” the Vice-President added.
On his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Mecca Region, Jassim Al Budaiwi, GCC’s Secretary-General, as well as several senior civil and military officials.