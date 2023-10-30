Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday approved the agenda of the UAE Government annual meetings during a Cabinet meeting.
“Today, I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in the capital Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the agenda of the annual meetings of the UAE Government, which will bring together federal ministries and authorities, executive councils, local departments, along 500 prominent government figures. The UAE Government annual meeting will be held on November 7,” the Vice-President said.
“The UAE Government annual meeting representa the largest national forum for decision-makers and an event to evaluate ourselves and review our achievements, as well as to identify our upcoming priorities to work within one national team to achieve the aspirations of our people,” he added.