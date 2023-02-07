Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved a restructuring of the Federal Government.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Tuesday the new cabinet following consultations with the President.
Under the new reshuffle, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei has been appointed as Minister of Community Development while Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi has become Minister of Culture and Youth. Al Qasimi is our Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, and is a graduate of the Government Leaders Programmes.
Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Cabinet, has been also appointed as Minister of State in the UAE government.
“Maryam has made outstanding efforts over the last period in the General Secretariat of the Cabinets and followed up on all new developmental governmental legislation. We expect more from her during the coming period,” Sheikh Mohammad tweeted.
In addition to his current duties as Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama will become Director General of the Prime Minister's Office.
Abdullah Nasser Lootah has been appointed as Chairman of the Competitiveness Council while also being in charge of the government knowledge exchange with brotherly and friendly countries.
Sheikh Mohammad expressed his thanks and gratitude to Hessa Bu Hamid and Noura Al Kaabi for their sincere efforts during the past period. Both have now become Minister of State in the federal government. “They will be assigned new dossiers. We wish the new ministers’ success in their new tasks. We are always optimistic about the future in the UAE,” the Vice President said.