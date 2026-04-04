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Sheikh Mohamed receives DR Congo President Tshisekedi, discuss economic ties and regional security

Tshisekedi backs UAE’s right to defend itself amid Iranian threats to regional peace

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Mohamed receives DR Congo President Tshisekedi, discuss economic ties and regional security
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Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, and opportunities to advance ties in a manner that supports their development priorities and mutual interests and benefits their peoples under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability. 

Tshisekedi reiterated his condemnation of the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and norms and undermines regional peace and security. 

He also affirmed the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s solidarity with the UAE regarding all measures it is taking to defend itself and safeguard its security, stability, and territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, along with a number of ministers and officials.

 Tshisekedi arrived in the UAE earlier, where he was received at the airport by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

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