Leaders review economic cooperation and regional developments during phone call
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, during a phone call today.
The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation under the strategic partnership between the two countries in support of shared growth and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohamed and Meloni also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote security and stability for the benefit of the region’s countries and peoples.