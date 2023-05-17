Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, on Wednesday chaired the Judicial Council’s meeting, held at the Dubai Ruler’s Court. The meeting formed part of Sheikh Maktoum’s regular review of the Dubai Judicial Authority’s affairs, latest updates and strategic plans.
During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed launched the Dubai Judicial Authority’s 2022 annual report, which documents the Authority’s achievements, activities, performance indicators and improvements during the year 2022.
“We continue our efforts to enhance Dubai’s legislative and judicial environment to ensure prompt justice is delivered accurately and effectively. Our aim is to create a judicial system that is a global example for fairness and the protection of individuals’ rights,” said Sheikh Maktoum.
Sheikh Maktoum stressed that the annual report highlights performance indicators and improvements in the Judicial Authority’s structure, all of which reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a judicial framework that ensures social stability and consolidates Dubai’s leading global status.
Sheikh Maktoum also stressed the importance of following up on improvement plans and utilising the existing digital infrastructure to facilitate business completion.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Courts; and Dr. Saif Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, along with other members of the Council.
Key achievements
The Dubai Judicial Authority annual report for 2022 highlighted key completed projects, including the establishment of a special court for inheritance cases, a major step in this field that introduces easy procedures addressing the need for prompt and speedy justice in such cases.
Other achievements included the restructuring of the Judicial Inspection Department, issuance of its updated regulations and appointment of qualified judicial inspectors.