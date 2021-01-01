Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has thanked members of the Dubai Government team for successfully navigating challenges of the year gone by.
In an open letter to the team members, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “Today we end a year that held worldwide challenges, a year when Dubai once again overcame barriers, turning difficulties into opportunities. Together, as one, we became stronger, and this is not surprising for a team founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai].”
Sheikh Hamdan wrote that he looks forward to the New Year, when the UAE celebrates its golden jubilee as well as when Dubai hosts the Expo. “I am proud of what we achieved together, and because of you, the Government of Dubai continues to excel and pioneer, and rise above expectations,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in his letter.