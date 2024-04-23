Sheikh Hamdan praises Dubai's resilience, collective response through extreme weather situation

'Dubai is blessed with its people'

Sheikh Hamdan also praised businesses, the wider community and volunteers for their cooperation and solidarity. "Dubai has once again demonstrated the strength and cohesiveness of its society; one that is based on unity, solidarity and readiness to face and overcome challenges. Dubai is blessed with its people and, on behalf of the leadership, we say: thank you."

The meeting at Emirates Towers was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council.

On right track

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that Dubai is on track to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to be among the world's most prepared, resilient and agile cities, capable of turning challenges into opportunities.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his confidence in Dubai's ability to address extreme weather events, given the competence displayed by teams who worked tirelessly before, during and after the heavy downpours to restore normalcy. He acknowledged the spirit of preparedness, oneness and cooperation amongst Dubai's community, government and businesses that helped limit the impact of the extreme weather situation. He added that the experience serves as an opportunity to further enhance the emirate's emergency responses in the future.