Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (3) of 2021 partially amending Executive Council Resolution No. (23) of 2013 regulating Supplementary Information Signs on the Roads of the Emirate of Dubai. The Resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and the new amendments will be effective within 30 days of its date of publication.

According to Article (4) of the new Resolution, supplementary information signs will be designed, installed, maintained and removed in accordance with the technical requirements, standards, and specifications outlined in the Traffic Control Devices Manual prepared by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Only authorised entities can design, manufacture, install, repair, and remove supplementary information signs. RTA’s approved contractors should be engaged to perform such work. The contractor is responsible for applying for authorisation.

Granting authorisations

Article (6) of the new Resolution stipulates the requirements for granting authorisations for installing supplementary information signs. Authorisations will be granted subject to the following requirements: the applicant must be a government entity or a private establishment licensed in Dubai; the applicant must satisfy the terms and conditions set by the Director General and Chairman of the Board of the Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority; the supplementary information sign must contain the name and logo of the authorised entity and must not include any promotional material.

Furthermore, to obtain authorisation, the supplementary information sign should have text in Arabic. However, English text can be included along with the Arabic. The text in the sign must meet the specifications of the RTA. The space allocated for the Arabic text must not be less than 50 per cent of the total space allocated for entire text in the supplementary information sign. The content of the sign must not go against the principles of Islamic Sharia, public order and morality or UAE traditions. The sign should also not block the view of any religious, historical, cultural or government building or public facility.