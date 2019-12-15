Sharjah: The Ruler’s Court in Sharjah has announced the mourning for Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who passed away on Sunday morning.
Funeral prayers were held after midday prayers at King Faisal Mosque on December 15, 2019.
Condolences will be received at the residence of the late Sheikha Maryam Bint Salem Al Muqarab in the area of Al Ramla following afternoon prayers.
In a statement, the Sharjah Ruler’s Court announced: “On Sunday 18 Rabi Al Thani 1441, which corresponds to 15 December 2019, the Court of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Bin Sultan Al Qasimi. May God have mercy on his soul.”