Funeral prayers were held at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah on Sunday

UAE flag at half-mast in Sharjah Flag Island. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Sharjah: The Ruler’s Court in Sharjah has announced the mourning for Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who passed away on Sunday morning.

Funeral prayers were held after midday prayers at King Faisal Mosque on December 15, 2019.

Condolences will be received at the residence of the late Sheikha Maryam Bint Salem Al Muqarab in the area of Al Ramla following afternoon prayers.