His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 108 inmates of different nationalities from the punitive and reformative institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, for good conduct considerations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his humanitarian gesture towards the prisoners and hoped the pardon would prompt them to turn into good citizens.