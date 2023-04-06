Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday morning, Al Bardi Mosque in the Seih Al Mahab area of Al Dhaid.
He listened to a detailed explanation about the mosque and its various facilities, including places of prayer and ablution for men and women, and other services available for worshipers. His Highness was also briefed about the mosque’s specifications, including its area, distinguished location, and its various facilities.
The mosque, which is featured by its Islamic style mixed with modern architecture, is located on a total area of 2,426 square metres, with the building area of 590 square metres, accommodating 470 male and female worshipers, as well as a minaret with a height of 31 meters and a circular dome, reflecting the beauty of Islamic architecture.
The mosque also includes external spaces for worshipers, ablution areas, and parking lots.
Alongside the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Eng. Yousef Khamis Mohammed Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Authority for Initiatives Implementation “Mubadara”; Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA); Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Director of the Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah; and a number of officials and project engineers were present.