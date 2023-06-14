Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah honoured Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB), the winner of the 7th edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA 2023).

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR, was also present during the award ceremony held on Wednesday at the Sharjah Police Science Academy.

In her speech, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi: “On behalf of TBHF and personally, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his unwavering support of this award and his commitment to its continuity and development in achieving its goals. At a time when conflicts, disasters, tragedies, poverty and displacement are rampant, God’s wisdom creates balance in this universe and leaves us with the choice to be the helping hand in times of hardship. Therefore, you should be proud because you have carried the responsibility of goodness and made it a way of life”.

Smile on a child's face

“Goodness is not a fleeting or an isolated act, but rather a culture, an awareness, and daily decision we do not back down from, and are proud to see our work bearing fruit in the lives of others. We want to see our efforts turn into a smile on a child’s face, a source of knowledge for a young mind, care for a family weakened by circumstances, and a future full of hope for the younger generations. This is how we understand goodness, and this is why we launched SIARA. It serves as a reminder that this goodness has creative people behind it and continues to provide inspiring models of hope and giving to the world,” she added.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi during the ceremony to award the Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB), the winner of the 7th edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support Image Credit: Supplied

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “Today we meet in a different competitive context — a competition that celebrates goodness and is dedicated to promoting the good. Each nominee is a winner, although only one can be crowned. Our collective commitment to choosing to do good is a significant triumph in its own right because it is a commitment to respecting the rights of human beings, a commitment of love, giving and cooperation. This free and conscious choice has shaped the global humanitarian sector. If refugees had no choice in deciding their forced fates of injustice, we in Sharjah, led by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher, have chosen to stand by them out of love and willingness”.

She added: “The SIARA award shines light on role models supporting refugees and providing new opportunities and beginnings. Such distinguished models need the world to stand by them, so their impact extends from one refugee to thousands and millions around the world.”

Generous contribution

Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor to the High Commissioner and UNHCR, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher, an Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR and a visionary leader with a big heart, visionary insight and generous contributions of around USD 30 million since 2013, which have helped to improve the living conditions of more than one million refugees around the world.

He said: “Refugees are not just numbers; they are doctors, engineers, skilled workers, and software developers. Many have skills but lack opportunities as they find themselves in countries where they are not allowed to work. By involving governments, the private sector, and non-profit organisations, we create safe pathways that enable refugees to transition to work, resume their professions, and rebuild their lives.” He congratulated TBB for winning the 7th edition SIARA and lauded THF’s efforts and the teams helping refugees, turning the spotlight light on their suffering, providing the necessary support, and bringing hope and joy to their hearts.

The award ceremony saw another video screening about TBB’s key efforts, achievements and success stories in helping skilled and talented refugees and displaced people.

Visionary initiative

Stephany Cousins, Global CEO of TBB, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership of Sharjah and their visionary initiative in establishing the coveted SIARA Award, as well as to TBHF and the UNHCR for their steadfast commitment and tireless efforts to ensure its continued success every year. She emphasised: “Refugees possess skills and aspirations and can positively impact the work environment, economies, and societies when given the right opportunity and allowed to migrate to places that need their skills and experiences. At the same time, this positive impact can be extended to refugee families and communities in their country of origin during reconstruction”.

She added: “We have succeeded in helping more than 1,200 refugees find sustainable solutions to their displacement, which is a small part compared to the achievements we will make with your support. A single organisation can’t find a solution for refugees and displaced persons, as it requires collective efforts and radical changes in systems and practices. I am honoured to dedicate this award to refugees and forcibly displaced individuals around the world who seek to practise their professions and achieve their dreams in the darkest conditions and challenges. Together, we will build a world where refugees and displaced persons can migrate safely and peacefully to work.”

Yusra Mardini, a swimmer in the Olympic Refugee Team and a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, said: “I went through the ordeal of seeking refuge in 2015 and suffered its harshness, which is why the UNHCR and the initiatives of TBHF and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi hold a special place in my heart.”

She congratulated TBB and thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi for supporting SIARA which exemplifies the ethics and values of goodness and hospitality of the UAE and the Emirati people.

Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB)

TBB received Dh500,000 from TBHF in recognition of its role and innovative vision in supporting humanitarian efforts for more than 6000 refugees worldwide. The organisation has collaborated with corporates, recruiters and non-profits worldwide to connect over 1,200 refugees with companies in need of their skills while also benefiting over 5,000 additional refugees who have gained from TBB’s services and support, and organed an International Job Fair exclusively for skilled refugees and displaced individuals. The organisation has also made a significant impact on governments in various countries, inspiring them to revise and enhance their migration programmes and visa services.