Sharjah Ruler approves promotion of 1,519 military personnel

The revised framework also grants the rank of First Sergeant to holders of a three-year diploma and the rank of Sergeant to holders of a two-year diploma. Holders of a Certificate of Achievement will be awarded the rank of First Corporal, while Grade 12 graduates will receive the rank of Corporal. Personnel who have completed Grades 10 or 11 will be granted the rank of First Constable, while those with a Grade 9 education or below will be awarded the rank of Policeman.