Sharjah hosts 14th International Government Communication Forum with 237 global experts

Focused on five global priorities, IGCF 2025 affirms communication as a vital tool to strengthen trust between governments and societies, with innovation and technology serving as the driving forces for future policies that place quality of life at the core of decision-making worldwide.

Edris Al Rafi, CEO of Invest Bank, said: “We are proud to support IGCF’s vision of fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration between institutions and communities. At Invest Bank, we believe effective communication is the cornerstone of trust and the key to achieving sustainable growth.”

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said “This year’s forum addresses vital issues that shape daily life, including food security, the green economy, and environmental sustainability. By focusing on these themes, IGCF shows a clear understanding of how communication can drive sustainable development and build informed societies. We look forward to outcomes that will guide governments in shaping effective future strategies.”

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of The Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, said“We see government communication as a bridge that connects people and decision-makers based on participation and mutual respect. Through our partnership with IGCF, we are presenting sessions that highlight quality of life and the future of humanity, while sharing Sharjah’s experience in promoting wellbeing, prosperity, and sustainability.”

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of UAEU University, said: “Our participation in IGCF 2025, through the fourth edition of the University Challenge and a series of specialised discussions, reflects our commitment to advancing knowledge exchange and equipping students with government communication skills that address real societal issues. The forum is a strategic platform for shaping innovative ideas on the future of communication and sustainability in an increasingly digital world.”

The programme will feature 51 sessions addressing the future of food security, health, education, and sustainability, alongside seven inspiring talks by global leaders. In addition, 22 workshops will provide participants with opportunities for hands-on learning and exchange with experts. The forum will conclude by announcing the winners of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), which honours excellence and innovation in government communication worldwide.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the two-day forum will be held under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life,” bringing together 237 speakers from across the globe and featuring more than 110 activities covering five key priorities: food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability, and the green economy.

