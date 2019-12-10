The Sharjah Executive Council issued resolution No.39 of 2019 on promoting or advertising events or government and semi-government services and products in the emirate.

According to the new rule, all government and semi-government entities or companies funded or wholly owned by the Sharjah government and private companies contracting with the Sharjah government should first get approval from the Sharjah Government Media Bureau before concluding contracts with social media influencers, with/or without pay, to promote or advertise their events, services and products.