Sharjah: In a heartwarming collaboration, UAE-based charity Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), in partnership with Sharjah Charity International, organised a four-day Umrah trip to Mecca for four cancer patients, their caregivers, and FOCP staff from August 28 to 31.

This annual initiative underlines FOCP and its partners’ unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive support, both emotionally and financially, to cancer warriors.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said: “FOCP has been steadfast in its efforts to organise the Umrah pilgrimage for the patients we support.

Aisha Al Mulla

"Our unwavering commitment is to offer them holistic support on their path to healing. We recognise the profound significance of religious rituals and worship in enhancing mental well-being of cancer sufferers, and therefore, want to do our best to ensure that they can practise their faith in the most fulfilling ways”.

She added: “This endeavour stands as a testament to our ongoing collaboration with the Sharjah Charity International, a partnership that echoes our shared humanitarian mission. Our gratitude extends to all those who unite with us in championing our noble cause, illuminating the profound ideals of unity and collaboration that are ingrained in our Emirati community.”

For his part, Ali Mohamed Al Rashidi, Head of the Resource and Investment Sector stated: “This collaborative initiative with the FOCP serves as a beacon of moral support for these individuals as they fight cancer. Many of them hold the aspiration of visiting the Holy Kaaba—a dream we are able to fulfil through collaborative work.

Ali Mohamed Al Rashidi

“My heartfelt appreciation extends to the compassionate contributors who have lent their support to this remarkable endeavour.”

Jamila Elias, a 75-year-old cancer patient, expressed her heartfelt happiness upon being one of the Umrah participants.

“Though I visited the holy site before with my late husband, the desire to return grew after my 2020 cancer diagnosis. However, financial struggles faced by my son, who supported me during treatment, led me to keep this wish hidden. Today, as I head to Mecca, chosen by FOCP for Umrah without even stating my desire, my happiness knows no bounds.”

Expressing her deep gratitude towards FOCP and emphasising their steadfast support, 58-year-old Hanaa Abdel Karim said: “FOCP’s assistance has extended far beyond my cancer treatment expenses, even covering monthly supplies. Being chosen for Umrah came as a surprise - a dream I have always had. I used to pray for this during my illness, and I am thankful that FOCP has made it a reality.”

FOCP welcomes generous donations from organisations and individuals willing to ease the financial burden of cancer treatment costs and fulfill the spiritual aspirations of cancer patients on their Umrah journey.