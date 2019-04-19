Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed with Etoile du Sahel captain Yassine Chikhaoui at the Zayed Champions Cup. Image Credit: WAM

Al Ain: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday crowned Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel after they won the 2018-19 Arab Club Champions Cup, known officially as the Zayed Champions Cup, after beating Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Shaikh Mohammad congratulated the administrative and technical staff and fans of the Tunisian club.

Turki Al Shaikh, Head of the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment, presented the cup to the Tunisian club and congratulated them.

Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, also congratulated the players of the club, praising their vibrant performance.