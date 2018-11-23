Also attending were Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of CaBinet Affairs and The Future; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid Bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Hussain Bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Mohammad Bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura Bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Ahmad Bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Maitha Bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Ohoud Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Shamma Bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; along with a large number of top state officials and dignitaries.