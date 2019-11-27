His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Zambia, at the Zabeel Palace in Dubai on Wednesday. WAM Image Credit:

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Zambia, at the Zabeel Palace in Dubai on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed UAE-Zambia relations and ways to expand them by including new sectors such as agriculture, minerals, water and infrastructure.

President Lungu and his delegation were greeted by Shaikh Mohammad, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance and Industry, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed establishing new bridges of cooperation and the prospect of joint investments in light of the desire of the leadership of the two countries to build an economic partnership centred on feasible investment that will bring mutual benefits to both countries and their people.

Dr. Edgar Lungu expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and learning about the country’s progress and achievements, especially in terms of infrastructure, economic prosperity and its shift to Artificial Intelligence in most vital sectors. The Zambian President said his government welcomes the UAE’s investments in Zambia’s public and private sectors and highlighted the African nation’s natural wealth and strategic business positioning in the continent.