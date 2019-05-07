Shaikh Mohammad chaired a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He congratulated the UAE leadership and people as well as the Arab and Muslim worlds on Ramadan. Shaikh Mohammad urged the Emirati society, members and institutions, to direct their capacity and potential for good and charity, as well as to double efforts that contribute to establishing the culture of philanthropy and tolerance in line with the authentic values of Ramadan.

Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were present.

“Ramadan is an occasion to renew efforts toward spreading goodness, and an opportunity to enhance communication and tolerance with the entire world," Shaikh Mohammad said. He added: "Islam is a religion of mercy, peace and tolerance, and Ramadan is a time for giving and launching humanitarian and quality initiatives from the UAE to the world.

Shaikh Mohammad urged government and private entities to contribute with sustainable ideas for the humanitarian and charitable work, community development and entrenching the values of tolerance during the Year of Tolerance 2019.

The Cabinet issued the executive regulations of federal law on trading in petroleum products with the aim of regulating the trade of petroleum products and setting rules and procedures to ensure the safety of persons and public and private properties, as well as to protect the environment from pollution.

The Council of Ministers endorsed a number of resolutions and federal laws as part of efforts to develop the federal government work. Among them is the federal law on co-operative societies that aim to develop and regulate the cooperative society sector and engage it in sustainability efforts.

The Cabinet also issued a resolution amending the formation of the board of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority by adding a new member, representing the Ministry of Justice.